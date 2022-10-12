KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Hyundai M&F INS 29,800 0
DongkukStlMill 11,300 DN 250
TaihanElecWire 1,440 DN 30
LotteChilsung 144,000 DN 2,500
NHIS 8,920 UP 50
DB INSURANCE 54,200 DN 1,100
SLCORP 28,400 UP 300
Yuhan 54,900 0
HyundaiMtr 168,000 0
AmoreG 24,250 DN 50
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,300 UP 30
SamsungElec 55,800 UP 400
GCH Corp 15,500 UP 250
POSCO Holdings 236,500 UP 6,500
GC Corp 118,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE 39,200 UP 2,150
DongwonInd 239,500 UP 3,000
LS 59,600 UP 600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES121500 UP5000
Meritz Insurance 28,350 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,400 UP 400
ShinhanGroup 34,950 UP 300
HITEJINRO 25,150 UP 300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,000 0
DL 58,700 UP 1,700
DOOSAN 80,900 UP 2,000
CJ LOGISTICS 78,600 DN 1,700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,150 UP 250
CJ CheilJedang 398,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 31,450 UP 300
KOREA AEROSPACE 44,400 DN 650
SAMSUNG SDS 117,500 UP 3,000
KUMHOTIRE 3,140 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 45,500 0
LG H&H 581,000 DN 32,000
KEPCO E&C 52,000 UP 1,800
Kangwonland 23,850 UP 200
NAVER 162,000 UP 3,500
Kakao 49,850 DN 250
Kogas 34,550 UP 50
(MORE)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
