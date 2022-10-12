KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SamsungF&MIns 187,500 DN 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 13,650 UP 150
LGCHEM 591,000 DN 6,000
NCsoft 337,000 UP 1,000
SK 202,000 UP 2,500
Hanon Systems 7,370 DN 90
HANATOUR SERVICE 51,500 UP 900
COSMAX 43,550 DN 1,850
KIWOOM 75,000 UP 1,800
DSME 18,900 DN 450
HDSINFRA 4,620 UP 100
DWEC 4,175 UP 95
LX INT 43,200 UP 1,250
Hanwha 24,400 UP 350
DB HiTek 39,450 UP 150
CJ 69,400 UP 1,600
POONGSAN 26,800 UP 550
SD Biosensor 26,450 0
KBFinancialGroup 44,550 DN 100
Hansae 14,600 UP 600
Youngone Corp 42,200 DN 50
CSWIND 62,100 UP 100
GKL 15,000 DN 100
KOLON IND 43,400 UP 300
HanmiPharm 229,000 UP 500
FOOSUNG 12,000 0
Daewoong 19,050 DN 450
SK Innovation 157,500 UP 1,500
SKSQUARE 38,150 UP 650
SSANGYONGCNE 5,840 UP 10
KAL 22,100 UP 700
LG Corp. 78,500 UP 2,800
TaekwangInd 717,000 DN 3,000
ORION Holdings 14,700 DN 300
Daesang 20,900 UP 400
SKNetworks 3,880 DN 25
S-1 55,700 DN 600
KEPCO 18,150 DN 300
ZINUS 32,450 DN 550
SamsungSecu 31,300 UP 250
