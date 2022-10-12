KG DONGBU STL 8,100 0

SKTelecom 48,750 UP 50

HyundaiElev 22,800 UP 650

Hanchem 174,000 UP 1,000

DWS 44,950 UP 200

ShinpoongPharm 19,800 UP 500

emart 87,200 UP 3,700

BNK Financial Group 6,170 DN 10

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY343 00 DN650

KOLMAR KOREA 33,800 DN 1,300

PIAM 33,250 UP 450

HANJINKAL 35,750 UP 300

ORION 96,700 DN 1,500

CHONGKUNDANG 74,800 DN 1,100

DoubleUGames 46,500 UP 250

HL MANDO 42,050 DN 450

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 820,000 UP 18,000

Doosan Bobcat 29,350 DN 100

H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,250 DN 100

Meritz Financial 20,850 0

KRAFTON 180,500 UP 2,500

Netmarble 44,350 DN 4,350

HD HYUNDAI 58,000 UP 400

KCC 245,000 UP 8,000

SKBP 53,200 DN 600

KakaoBank 17,750 DN 50

Doosanfc 26,550 DN 700

Doosan Enerbility 13,600 UP 100

HYBE 114,500 DN 4,000

SK ie technology 51,100 DN 300

LG Energy Solution 483,000 DN 14,500

DL E&C 35,450 UP 750

kakaopay 36,200 DN 150

K Car 12,700 UP 300

F&F 139,000 UP 3,000

Hanssem 40,050 0

BGF Retail 171,500 DN 500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 10,900 UP 100

CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,650 DN 400

HyundaiEng&Const 37,350 UP 600

