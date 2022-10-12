KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KG DONGBU STL 8,100 0
SKTelecom 48,750 UP 50
HyundaiElev 22,800 UP 650
Hanchem 174,000 UP 1,000
DWS 44,950 UP 200
ShinpoongPharm 19,800 UP 500
emart 87,200 UP 3,700
BNK Financial Group 6,170 DN 10
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY343 00 DN650
KOLMAR KOREA 33,800 DN 1,300
PIAM 33,250 UP 450
HANJINKAL 35,750 UP 300
ORION 96,700 DN 1,500
CHONGKUNDANG 74,800 DN 1,100
DoubleUGames 46,500 UP 250
HL MANDO 42,050 DN 450
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 820,000 UP 18,000
Doosan Bobcat 29,350 DN 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,250 DN 100
Meritz Financial 20,850 0
KRAFTON 180,500 UP 2,500
Netmarble 44,350 DN 4,350
HD HYUNDAI 58,000 UP 400
KCC 245,000 UP 8,000
SKBP 53,200 DN 600
KakaoBank 17,750 DN 50
Doosanfc 26,550 DN 700
Doosan Enerbility 13,600 UP 100
HYBE 114,500 DN 4,000
SK ie technology 51,100 DN 300
LG Energy Solution 483,000 DN 14,500
DL E&C 35,450 UP 750
kakaopay 36,200 DN 150
K Car 12,700 UP 300
F&F 139,000 UP 3,000
Hanssem 40,050 0
BGF Retail 171,500 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 10,900 UP 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,650 DN 400
HyundaiEng&Const 37,350 UP 600
