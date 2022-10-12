KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SKCHEM 80,100 DN 600
HDC-OP 10,500 UP 200
HYOSUNG TNC 285,500 UP 16,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 325,000 UP 18,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 29,400 UP 250
HANILCMT 10,850 UP 100
SKBS 72,900 UP 4,100
WooriFinancialGroup 11,350 UP 250
SK hynix 94,000 UP 3,800
Youngpoong 652,000 DN 7,000
Boryung 9,620 UP 440
KIA CORP. 68,200 UP 800
SamsungElecMech 117,000 0
GS E&C 22,950 UP 1,400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 610,000 UP 10,000
KPIC 119,500 UP 8,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,230 UP 130
SKC 92,600 UP 8,600
GS Retail 24,600 UP 200
Ottogi 441,000 DN 3,500
Hanmi Science 29,800 0
MERITZ SECU 3,450 DN 5
HtlShilla 74,100 UP 1,100
KSOE 77,300 UP 700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,100 UP 1,900
MS IND 16,150 DN 150
OCI 92,900 DN 1,100
LS ELECTRIC 48,450 UP 150
KorZinc 608,000 DN 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,300 UP 30
HyundaiMipoDock 106,500 UP 1,000
IS DONGSEO 30,350 UP 1,600
S-Oil 84,900 UP 400
LG Innotek 284,000 DN 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 162,500 UP 9,500
HMM 17,800 0
HYUNDAI WIA 58,200 DN 100
KumhoPetrochem 135,000 UP 3,500
Mobis 195,500 DN 6,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 57,500 DN 200
