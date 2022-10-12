KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Handsome 24,450 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 54,500 DN 2,300
Asiana Airlines 11,800 UP 600
COWAY 53,800 UP 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 89,100 UP 700
IBK 9,920 UP 80
DONGSUH 19,550 DN 750
SamsungEng 23,500 UP 400
SAMSUNG C&T 108,000 DN 1,500
PanOcean 4,475 DN 95
SAMSUNG CARD 30,250 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 22,850 0
KT 34,350 UP 450
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24800 DN150
LOTTE TOUR 10,100 UP 200
LG Uplus 10,450 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,100 0
KT&G 87,000 UP 100
LG Display 13,650 DN 250
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,700 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 79,800 UP 1,600
Celltrion 164,500 DN 500
TKG Huchems 20,250 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 149,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,000 UP 300
KIH 48,750 UP 1,800
GS 44,050 UP 200
LIG Nex1 94,300 UP 4,300
Fila Holdings 30,150 UP 800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 161,000 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,350 UP 500
HANWHA LIFE 1,960 DN 25
AMOREPACIFIC 99,600 UP 1,300
POSCO CHEMICAL 162,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,100 UP 1,400
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,450 UP 350
Shinsegae 225,000 DN 4,000
Nongshim 287,000 DN 7,000
SGBC 36,850 DN 350
Hyosung 72,600 UP 600
Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
Yoon's approval rating slips below 30 pct after hot mic incident: poll
DP files petition with rights watchdog over cartoon satirizing Yoon
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
Opposition leader denounces trilateral naval drills as 'pro-Japanese'
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
Today in Korean history
Tigers manager A.J. Hinch named new skipper for MLB team in S. Korea exhibitions
Yoon says he will allow scholastic performance test for all schools
Filipino boxing legend Pacquiao to fight in S. Korea to raise money for war-torn Ukraine
Presidential office sees possibility of localized provocation by N. Korea
Returning with all members, Mamamoo seeks to create sensation on charts