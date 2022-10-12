Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 12, 2022

All News 16:37 October 12, 2022

Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)

1-year TB 3.455 3.546 -9.1

2-year TB 4.111 4.303 -19.2

3-year TB 4.107 4.342 -23.5

10-year TB 4.110 4.306 -19.6

2-year MSB 4.100 4.321 -22.1

3-year CB (AA-) 5.210 5.436 -22.6

91-day CD 3.630 3.320 +31.0

(END)

