N. Korean leader inspects test-firing of long-range strategic cruise missiles: state media
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected the test-firing of long-range strategic cruise missiles earlier this week to strengthen the country's war deterrent, Pyongyang's state media said Thursday.
On Wednesday, the North fired two long-range strategic cruise missiles that flew for "10,234 seconds along an oval and pattern-8 flight orbits in the sky above the West Sea of Korea and clearly hit the target 2,000 km away," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
The launches were conducted to further enhance the "combat efficiency and might" of the missiles deployed at the units of the Korean People's Army for the operation of tactical nukes and reconfirm the reliability of the overall operational application system, according to the KCNA.
Kim expressed satisfaction over the "high reaction capabilities of our nuclear combat forces which proved again their full preparedness for actual war to bring the enemies under their control at a blow through the unconditional, mobile, precise and powerful counterstrike by any weapon system," the KCNA said.
He stressed that the test-fire is another clear warning to the enemies, it added.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
Yoon's approval rating slips below 30 pct after hot mic incident: poll
-
DP files petition with rights watchdog over cartoon satirizing Yoon
-
(LEAD) DP files petition with rights watchdog over cartoon satirizing Yoon
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
Opposition leader denounces trilateral naval drills as 'pro-Japanese'
-
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
-
Today in Korean history
-
N. Korea reveals mosaic mural of Kim Jong-un for 1st time
-
Tigers manager A.J. Hinch named new skipper for MLB team in S. Korea exhibitions
-
Chinese warship activity in S. Korea's jurisdictional waters rises: lawmaker
-
(3rd LD) BOK delivers another big-step rate hike, says more increases warranted
-
N. Korean leader inspects test-firing of long-range strategic cruise missiles: state media