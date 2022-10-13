Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 13.
Korean-language dailies
-- BOK prioritizes responses to prices, exchange rate; benchmark interest rate rises to 3 pct for first time in 10 years (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Nat'l development not possible without social unity' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Benchmark rate rises to 3 pct over 10 yrs, expected to grow further to 3.5 pct (Donga Ilbo)
-- Benchmark rate rises to 3 pct; BOK chief says 'great pain over falling housing prices' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon gov't asks U.S. for 'actual sharing of tactical nukes' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'S. Korea to discuss with U.S. such options as redeployment of tactical nuclear weapons' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Era of 3 pct benchmark rate returns on high exchange rate (Hankyoreh)
-- Nuclear weapons for nuclear weapons? Growing controversy over redeployment of tactical nukes (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Benchmark interest rate to rise to 3.5 percent' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Another big step; BOK chief vows to fight inflation even 'at the expense of economic growth' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Local gov't leaders discuss the world in Daejeon (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea confirms second big rate hike as surging dollar adds to inflation woes (Korea Herald)
-- BOK delivers 2nd 'big step' rate hike (Korea Times)
(END)
