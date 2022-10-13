(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 13)

The Bank of Korea on Wednesday took a big step by raising the benchmark rate to 3 percent from the current 2.5 percent. The lifting of the key rate to the 3 percent range takes rates back to October 2012 levels. The Monetary Policy Board of the central bank has escalated the rate for nearly five consecutive months since April, except for June, in an unprecedented move. The board took the step citing the need to "curb additional inflationary pressure and growing foreign exchange risks."