SsangYong Motor to raise 205.5 bln won via stock offering
All News 07:47 October 13, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co. on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 205.5 billion won The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 41.1 million common shares at a price of 5,000 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
