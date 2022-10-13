Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SsangYong Motor to raise 205.5 bln won via stock offering

All News 07:47 October 13, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co. on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 205.5 billion won The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 41.1 million common shares at a price of 5,000 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)

Keywords
#SSANGYONG MOTOR CO.
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!