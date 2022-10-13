BLACKPINK nominated in four categories, BTS in three at MTV EMA 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean girl group BLACKPINK has earned four nominations at this year's MTV Europe Music Awards, while boy groups BTS and Seventeen have gotten three nods each.
According to a list of nominees announced by MTV EMA on Wednesday (U.S. time), BLACKPINK was nominated for Best Video for "Pink Venom" (a track off its second studio album), Best K-pop, Biggest Fans and Best Metaverse Performance for "'The Virtual' | PUBG."
For the Best Video category, the quartet will compete with Harry Styles' "As It Was," Doja Cat's "Woman," Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5," Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl" and Taylor Swift's "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)."
BTS also bagged nominations for Best K-pop, Biggest Fans and Best Metaverse Performance for "BTS | Minecraft," while Seventeen was nominated for Best K-pop, Best New and Best Push.
BTS won four awards in 2020 and 2021, including Biggest Fans, which it has won four consecutive times.
Other competitors in the Best K-pop category for this year were BLACKPINK's Lisa and girl groups ITZY and TWICE.
The MTV EMA 2022 will be held at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Nov. 13.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'
-
Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
Yoon's approval rating slips below 30 pct after hot mic incident: poll
-
DP files petition with rights watchdog over cartoon satirizing Yoon
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
Opposition leader denounces trilateral naval drills as 'pro-Japanese'
-
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
-
Today in Korean history
-
N. Korea reveals mosaic mural of Kim Jong-un for 1st time
-
Tigers manager A.J. Hinch named new skipper for MLB team in S. Korea exhibitions
-
N. Korean leader inspects test-firing of long-range strategic cruise missiles: state media
-
Chinese warship activity in S. Korea's jurisdictional waters rises: lawmaker
-
(3rd LD) BOK delivers another big-step rate hike, says more increases warranted