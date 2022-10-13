Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 October 13, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/11 Sunny 0

Incheon 21/13 Sunny 0

Suwon 23/10 Sunny 0

Cheongju 23/10 Sunny 0

Daejeon 23/09 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 22/09 Sunny 0

Gangneung 22/11 Sunny 0

Jeonju 23/10 Sunny 0

Gwangju 24/11 Sunny 0

Jeju 22/18 Cloudy 30

Daegu 23/11 Cloudy 0

Busan 23/16 Cloudy 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!