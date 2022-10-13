Yoon says he is looking carefully at extended deterrence options
All News 09:07 October 13, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Thursday he is listening carefully to various opinions in South Korea and the United States regarding measures to strengthen extended deterrence against North Korea's nuclear threat.
Yoon also said he is looking carefully into "various possibilities," when asked by reporters about a newspaper report claiming South Korea has asked the U.S. for a nuclear-sharing arrangement amid the possibility of a seventh nuclear test by the North.
