(2nd LD) Yoon says he is looking carefully at extended deterrence options
(ATTN: UPDATES with presidential official's remarks, background in paras 7-10)
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Thursday he is looking carefully at "various possibilities" on how to further strengthen U.S. extended deterrence against North Korea's growing nuclear threat.
The remark came after a Chosun Ilbo newspaper report that South Korea has asked the United States to have strategic assets, such as nuclear aircraft carriers or nuclear submarines, deployed to waters around the Korean Peninsula on a rotational basis around the clock in the event of a nuclear test by the North.
"As I said the other day, there are diverse opinions across our nation and in the United States regarding extended deterrence, so I am listening to them carefully and looking carefully at various possibilities," Yoon told reporters when asked to comment on the report.
"I'd like you to understand that it's difficult for a president to openly confirm or give a clear answer on such security issues," he added.
Calls have grown for the redeployment of U.S. tactical nuclear weapons in South Korea or the country's own nuclear armament as the North has sharply escalated threats with a series of missile launches that Pyongyang said simulated nuclear missile strikes on the South.
Concerns have also grown that the North could carry out its seventh nuclear test at any time.
A presidential official later told reporters he had little to add to the president's remarks.
"What I can say for now is that we are consulting, discussing and devising all the means and all the measures to dramatically strengthen the extended deterrence against all possibilities," the official said.
Extended deterrence refers to the deployment of the full range of U.S. military assets, including nuclear capabilities, to defend an ally.
South Korea has also grappled with economic challenges, including rising inflation, which led the Bank of Korea to raise the benchmark rate to 3 percent from the current 2.5 percent Wednesday, the first time in about 10 years that the rate was raised to the 3 percent range.
"It's true that many people and businesspeople are concerned about the volatility of financial markets and the uncertainty in the real economy, but the crisis should neither be exaggerated nor neglected," Yoon said during the informal Q&A session Thursday.
"It's important that the people don't feel too intimidated in these circumstances and normally carry out their necessary expenditures and consumption, and businesses carry out the needed investments," he added.
Yoon claimed the government is doing its best to manage the real economy and ensure the foreign currency reserve is not wasted.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'
-
Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
-
(LEAD) Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
-
PPP calls for thorough probe into allegations against ex-FM Chung in N.K. fishermen repatriation
-
Hanwha Aerospace selected as preferred bidder for S. Korea's space rocket project
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
Opposition leader denounces trilateral naval drills as 'pro-Japanese'
-
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
-
Today in Korean history
-
(URGENT) U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief tells Yoon return of aircraft carrier signals firm U.S. commitment to defense of S. Korea
-
S. Korea lost track of 1 missile fired in response to N. Korean IRBM launch: officials
-
N. Korean leader inspects test-firing of long-range strategic cruise missiles: state media
-
N. Korea reveals mosaic mural of Kim Jong-un for 1st time
-
Chinese warship activity in S. Korea's jurisdictional waters rises: lawmaker
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects long-range cruise missile launches by 'tactical nuke' units