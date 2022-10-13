Suwon FC avoid relegation in K League 1
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- With Ulsan Hyundai FC coming close to clinching their first K League 1 title in 17 years, the spotlight in South Korean football has been mostly on the competition's top dogs this week, and justifiably so.
But there is no less intrigue in the battle among the have-nots in the top South Korean football league, where clubs are trying to avoid falling to the second division next year.
Suwon FC have secured their place in the K League 1 for 2023, as their latest victory Wednesday night ensured that they will not be relegated to the K League 2.
Daegu FC are about to join them after also winning their game Wednesday.
After 33 matches in the K League 1 season last month, these two clubs were dropped into "Final B," made up of the bottom six teams, while the top six were paired into "Final A." The teams were then set to play five remaining matches of the season within their own group. All Final A teams were guaranteed to return to the K League 1 next year, leaving Final B teams to duke it out to stay out of the relegation zone.
At the end of the season, the last place team will be automatically relegated to the K League 2. The 10th- and 11th-ranked teams must survive promotion-relegation playoffs against K League 2 contestants to secure their places in the K League 1 in 2023.
Suwon FC began the day in seventh place, at the top of Final B tables, and improved to 48 points to stay there after beating Seongnam FC 2-1.
Suwon FC now hold a 10-point lead over intra-city rivals Suwon Samsung Bluewings, who lost to Daegu FC 2-1 on Wednesday to stay in 10th place. With only two matches remaining, this means Suwon FC will not finish lower than ninth.
Seongnam, which clinched the league's worst record for the season Sunday, put up a decent fight before Lars Veldwijk headed home the winner nine minutes into the second half.
Daegu enjoyed their fourth consecutive victory to reach 44 points, good for eighth place and six points ahead of Suwon Samsung.
Suwon Samsung can still catch Daegu in points. But Daegu enjoy a sizable lead in the first tiebreak category, goals scored, at 47-38. Suwon Samsung have scored the second-fewest goals in the league so far this year and are unlikely to make up that gap over the next two matches.
FC Seoul could have secured their place in the K League 1 on Wednesday but settled for a 1-1 draw with Gimcheon Sangmu FC.
FC Seoul slipped a spot to ninth place at 43 points. Suwon Samsung can climb to ninth place and avoid the playoffs if they win their remaining two games and FC Seoul lose their next two.
Gimcheon remained in 11th place with 37 points. The best they can hope for is to pull into a tie with FC Seoul at 43 points at the end of the season and beat them in the goals scored tiebreak. Gimcheon hold a slight edge in that department over FC Seoul at 43-41.
The season resumes Sunday with all 12 clubs in action. Ulsan can finally lock down their title with at least a draw against Gangwon FC. Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, now trailing Ulsan by six points with two to play, must win out and hope Ulsan lose their final two games. Jeonbuk will play Jeju United on Sunday.
