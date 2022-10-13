Sacheon Airshow to resume next week after 2-year hiatus
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will hold a major air show in a southern city next week to showcase an array of its high-end military aircraft, including the homegrown KF-21 fighter under development, Seoul officials said Thursday.
The four-day Sacheon Airshow is set to begin at an air base in Sacheon, 301 kilometers south of Seoul, next Thursday after a yearslong hiatus caused by COVID-19.
Launched in 2004, the annual air show is co-hosted by the Air Force, the Sacheon municipality and Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI).
It will feature flybys by the Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team, as well as more than 30 aircraft, including F-35A fighters and the KC-330 tanker transport aircraft.
It will also hold daily performances by Australian aerobatic pilot Paul Bennet and his team, as well as flight demonstrations of homegrown aircraft, such as T-50 and KT-1 trainer jets.
The country's indigenous KF-21 fighter will also be on display at the event.
Sacheon is home to KAI, the country's sole aircraft manufacturer that is leading a project to develop the KF-21.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'
-
Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
-
Yoon's approval rating slips below 30 pct after hot mic incident: poll
-
DP files petition with rights watchdog over cartoon satirizing Yoon
-
(LEAD) DP files petition with rights watchdog over cartoon satirizing Yoon
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
Opposition leader denounces trilateral naval drills as 'pro-Japanese'
-
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
-
Today in Korean history
-
Yoon's approval rating slips below 30 pct after hot mic incident: poll
-
N. Korea reveals mosaic mural of Kim Jong-un for 1st time
-
N. Korean leader inspects test-firing of long-range strategic cruise missiles: state media
-
Chinese warship activity in S. Korea's jurisdictional waters rises: lawmaker
-
(3rd LD) BOK delivers another big-step rate hike, says more increases warranted
-
U.S. will hold N. Korea accountable for provocation, including nuclear test: State Dept.