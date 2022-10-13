Daejeon mayor runs for presidency of world cities body
DAEJEON, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- The mayor of the central South Korean city of Daejeon is running for the presidency of the United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG), an umbrella organization for cities, local and regional governments, and municipal associations around the world, during its ongoing congress here, officials said Thursday.
Daejeon Mayor Lee Jang-woo is one of four candidates competing in the primary UCLG presidential election set to take place on the day on the sidelines of the UCLG World Congress, which opened in the central city, 140 km south of Seoul, on Monday for a five-day run.
Two candidates will be selected to compete in the final UCLG presidential election slated for Friday, the officials said.
The UCLG is the only international organization of local governments officially recognized by the United Nations, with around 240,000 local governments from 140 countries as members.
On Thursday, participants in the UCLG congress plan to attend discussion sessions on various themes, including culture and urban diplomacy, territorial multilevel governance, sustainable finance, and safe and resilient cities. They will also visit the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, both located in Daejeon.
Meanwhile, the Daejeon mayor signed a friendly city agreement with China's Xian in the morning, increasing the number of the city's sisterhood and friendship cities to 38 in 27 countries.
