The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 October 13, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.00 3.00
1-M 3.13 3.06
2-M 3.25 3.13
3-M 3.43 3.30
6-M 3.87 3.82
12-M 4.37 4.36
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'
-
Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
-
Yoon's approval rating slips below 30 pct after hot mic incident: poll
-
DP files petition with rights watchdog over cartoon satirizing Yoon
-
(LEAD) DP files petition with rights watchdog over cartoon satirizing Yoon
Most Saved
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
Opposition leader denounces trilateral naval drills as 'pro-Japanese'
-
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
-
Today in Korean history
-
Yoon's approval rating slips below 30 pct after hot mic incident: poll
-
N. Korea reveals mosaic mural of Kim Jong-un for 1st time
-
N. Korean leader inspects test-firing of long-range strategic cruise missiles: state media
-
Chinese warship activity in S. Korea's jurisdictional waters rises: lawmaker
-
(3rd LD) BOK delivers another big-step rate hike, says more increases warranted
-
U.S. will hold N. Korea accountable for provocation, including nuclear test: State Dept.