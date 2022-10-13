Seoul shares slump more than 1 pct late Thur. morning on recession woes
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended losses late Thursday morning amid persistent concerns that combative monetary tightening policies in major economies could drag the global economy into a recession.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 25.34 points, or 1.15 percent, to 2,177.13 as of 11:20 a.m.
Overnight, Wall Street closed slightly down ahead of the release of the September consumer price index, one of the key indicators that would determine the pace of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening going forward.
Minutes from the Fed's September meeting, out Wednesday (U.S. time), confirmed its hawkish stance on rate hikes until hot inflation is brought under control.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.3 percent, hitting the lowest since November 2020, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 percent. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.1 percent.
In Seoul, most big-cap stocks traded down.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics shed 0.54 percent, and chip giant SK hynix lost 0.32 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor declined 0.89 percent while its affiliate Kia gained 0.88 percent.
Major chemical firm LG Chem went down 2.2 percent, and battery maker LG Energy Solutions added 1.14 percent.
The Korean won was trading at 1,426.40 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 1.5 won from the previous session's close.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
