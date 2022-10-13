Yonhap News Summary
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects long-range cruise missile launches by 'tactical nuke' units
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected the test-firing of long-range strategic cruise missiles involving units operating "tactical nukes" earlier this week aimed at strengthening the country's war deterrence, Pyongyang's state media said Thursday.
On Wednesday, the North fired two long-range strategic cruise missiles that flew for "10,234 seconds along an oval and pattern-8 flight orbits in the sky above the West Sea of Korea and clearly hit the target 2,000 km away," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in an English-language report.
(LEAD) Yoon says he is looking carefully at extended deterrence options
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Thursday he is looking carefully at "various possibilities" on how to further strengthen U.S. extended deterrence against North Korea's growing nuclear threat.
The remark came after a Chosun Ilbo newspaper report that South Korea has asked the United States to have strategic assets, such as nuclear aircraft carriers or nuclear submarines, deployed to waters around the Korean Peninsula on a rotational basis around the clock in the event of a nuclear test by the North.
U.S. will hold N. Korea accountable for provocation, including nuclear test: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- The United States will continue to hold North Korea responsible for its provocations, a state department spokesperson said Wednesday, insisting the U.S. has the means to do so.
State Department Press Secretary Ned Price also insisted that additional provocations by the reclusive North will only further isolate the country.
Samsung unveils One UI 5, expanded collaboration with Google at tech conference
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday showcased its latest updates to software and services at an annual tech conference, which it said were aimed at improving overall user experience through technology innovations.
At the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2022 in San Francisco, the South Korean tech giant unveiled the upgraded, new user interface One UI 5 for its Galaxy products and a vision for a more connected home life, partly through expanded partnership with Google.
(LEAD) New infections fall below 30,000 amid downtrend
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 30,000 on Thursday amid a gradual downward trend in new infections after peaking at over 180,000 in mid-August.
The country reported 26,957 new COVID-19 infections, including 71 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 25,052,677, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms commitment to engage with N. Korea in new security strategy
WASHINGTON -- The United States reaffirmed its commitment to completely denuclearize the Korean Peninsula through diplomacy in its latest national security strategy released Wednesday that focused largely on how it will handle its growing competition with China.
It said the country will continue to enhance and expand its alliances to achieve both ends.
JCS chairman to meet American, Japanese counterparts in U.S. next week
SEOUL -- The top military officers of South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold trilateral talks in the U.S. next week, Seoul's military said Thursday, as they are cranking up security cooperation to counter evolving North Korean threats.
Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts -- Gen. Mark Milley and Gen. Koji Yamazaki, respectively -- are set to meet next Thursday (Washington time) for the Trilateral Chief of Defense (Tri-CHOD) meeting, according to the JCS. It did not provide other details.
AstraZeneca, local firm fined over shady deal
SEJONG -- South Korea's antitrust watchdog said Thursday it has decided to slap a combined 2.6 billion-won (US$1.82 million) fine on global pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca and local generic maker Alvogen on charges of forging a shady deal to avoid competition.
Alvogen suspended its plan to release a generic version of Zoladex, a treatment for prostate and breast cancer initially developed by AstraZeneca, in return for gaining exclusive rights to sell three types of products made by the British-Swedish drugmaker here.
Foreigners turn net sellers of Korean stocks in Sept. amid global tightening
SEOUL -- Foreign investors turned net sellers of South Korean stocks in September on concerns over aggressive monetary tightening in major economies, central bank data showed Thursday.
Foreigners' stock investment funds logged a net outflow of US$1.65 billion in September, compared with a $3.02 billion net inflow the previous month, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
BLACKPINK nominated in four categories, BTS in three at MTV EMA 2022
SEOUL -- South Korean girl group BLACKPINK has earned four nominations at this year's MTV Europe Music Awards, while boy groups BTS and Seventeen have gotten three nods each.
According to a list of nominees announced by MTV EMA on Wednesday (U.S. time), BLACKPINK was nominated for Best Video for "Pink Venom" (a track off its second studio album), Best K-pop, Biggest Fans and Best Metaverse Performance for "'The Virtual' | PUBG."
BTS promotes S. Korea's AFC Asian Cup bid
SEOUL -- Global K-pop sensation BTS has supported South Korea's bid to host the 2023 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup in a newly released government video promoting the bid.
"Cheering in the streets, in which several millions of people participated, surprised the world during the 2002 World Cup in South Korea," member Jimin said in the video posted on the website of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on Wednesday.
