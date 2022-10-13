S. Korea, Lithuania discuss trade, investment expansion
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun met with Lithuania's Ambassador to South Korea Ricardas Slepavicius on Thursday and discussed ways to boost bilateral trade and investment, the industry ministry said.
During the talks in Seoul, the two sides also discussed signing a memorandum of understanding regarding the cooperation of various industry fields, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The two nations have sought deeper industry ties, particularly in advanced and innovative sectors, such as the bio and laser fields.
Ahn also asked for the European nation's support for South Korea's bid to host the World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan in 2030, the ministry added.
Lithuania opened its embassy in Seoul last year. Before then, Lithuania had been represented by its embassy in China.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'
-
Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
-
DP files petition with rights watchdog over cartoon satirizing Yoon
-
(LEAD) DP files petition with rights watchdog over cartoon satirizing Yoon
-
(LEAD) Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
Opposition leader denounces trilateral naval drills as 'pro-Japanese'
-
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
-
Today in Korean history
-
DP files petition with rights watchdog over cartoon satirizing Yoon
-
N. Korea reveals mosaic mural of Kim Jong-un for 1st time
-
N. Korean leader inspects test-firing of long-range strategic cruise missiles: state media
-
S. Korea lost track of 1 missile fired in response to N. Korean IRBM launch: officials
-
Chinese warship activity in S. Korea's jurisdictional waters rises: lawmaker
-
U.S. will hold N. Korea accountable for provocation, including nuclear test: State Dept.