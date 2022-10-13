Kep1er transforms into troubleshooter in 3rd EP
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- Rookie girl group Kep1er on Thursday will put out a new EP with the concept of nine charismatic heroines who cheerfully help resolve the problems of other people, its agencies said.
The nine-member band's third EP, "Troubleshooter," will hit music services at 6 p.m., according to its agencies WakeOne and Swing Entertainment.
"Troubleshooter" is the band's first release in four months, with the latest release being its second EP, "Doublast," in June.
Leading off the upcoming EP is "We Fresh," an up-tempo dance genre song that continues the group's cheerful energy seen in its previous singles, such as "Wa Da Da" and "Up!" "We Fresh" delivers a message of hope that "We can achieve anything if we do it together," the agencies said.
The album also has four B-side tracks -- "Lion Tamer," "The Girls," "Downtown" and "Dreams."
Kep1er consists of nine contestants from local music channel Mnet's multinational idol audition show "Girls Planet 999." The group debuted in January with its EP "First Impact," which became a sensation upon its release. The EP sold more than 200,000 copies in the first week of its release, according to figures from Hanteo Chart, a local market tracker.
The album's main track, "Wa Da Da," has garnered more than 110 million streams on Spotify, the world's largest music streaming platform.
