Netflix's first music show 'Take 1' presents top Korean artists' ultimate performances
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- Netflix's upcoming music reality show "Take 1" will showcase live performances of top Korean artists in various genres and stories behind the scenes to provide unique viewing experiences, its director said Thursday.
Director Kim Hak-min, known for the JTBC music programs "Two Yoo Project: Sugar Man 3" and "Sing Again," took the helm of the streaming giant's first music series, which will become available Friday.
Each episode will present live performances by seven Korean artists: Rain, AKMU, Mamamoo, Yim Jae-beom, You Hee-yul, Park Jung-hyun and Sumi Jo.
The artists were allowed to pick one of their songs they want to sing before they die on their dream stage. For example, K-pop solo Rain chose to sing "Rainism," the title song of his 2008 album, at Cheong Wa Dae, the former presidential office and residence that opened to the public in May.
The director said the series will deliver the whole story of their struggles to prepare a one-of-a-kind performance within a given deadline.
"The essence of the project lies in clearly grasping each artist's intentions and accurately realizing them," Kim said during a press conference. "We also tried to deliver the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos to viewers to make it fit Netflix's first music series."
Lee Chan-hyuk of the brother-sister K-pop duo AKMU said he was happy to realize his imagination without any restrictions, saying their project mobilized professional sky divers and about 200 dancers to create the extravagant stage for "Nakka," the main track of their 2021 album.
"I wanted to create the best-ever stage by spending the maximum budget at my disposal," Lee said. "It was really a crazy project and made me go crazy."
