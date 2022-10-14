6 companies to recall over 6,500 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- BMW Korea, Ford Sales and Service Korea, and four other companies will voluntarily recall more than 6,500 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Friday.
The six firms, including Porsche Korea, Mercedes-Benz Korea, Scania Korea Group and Hwachang Trading Co., are recalling a total of 6,586 units of 23 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems that prompted the recall include a faulty starter motor system in BMW's 530e iPerformance Luxury sedan, problems in the steering system in cargo trucks imported by Scania Group Korea and a possible oil leakage in the Ford Explorer SUV, the statement said.
Owners of those vehicles can visit designated repair and service centers of the companies to replace the parts for free, the ministry said.
(END)
