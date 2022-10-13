Timely U.S. strategic asset deployment 'most desirable' option to deter N.K. threats: Seoul official
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul said Thursday the "timely, coordinated" deployment of U.S. strategic military assets to South Korea is the "most desirable" option among the possibilities to counter North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.
A debate has recently resurfaced over whether South Korea should push for the redeployment of U.S. tactical nuclear arms to the peninsula, as North Korea has adopted an assertive nuclear policy while pushing to secure tactical nuclear weapons.
"Rather than the redeployment of tactical nuclear weapons, it is most desirable to deter North Korea through the deployment of U.S. strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula in a timely, coordinated manner," Shin said in an interview with SBS Radio.
Shin dismissed a news report that Seoul and Washington are looking into the idea of deploying a U.S. aircraft carrier strike group, nuclear-powered submarine or other strategic assets around the peninsula around the clock on a rotational basis.
"I want to call that idea tantamount to the sharing of nuclear weapons (between the allies)," he said. "(Current discussions) are not at that level."
Following Pyongyang's continued saber-rattling, conservative politicians here have raised anew the need for the redeployment of U.S. tactical nukes, which were withdrawn from the peninsula after the two Koreas adopted a joint declaration on denuclearization in 1991.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'
-
Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
-
(LEAD) Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
-
PPP calls for thorough probe into allegations against ex-FM Chung in N.K. fishermen repatriation
-
Hanwha Aerospace selected as preferred bidder for S. Korea's space rocket project
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
Opposition leader denounces trilateral naval drills as 'pro-Japanese'
-
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
-
Today in Korean history
-
(URGENT) U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief tells Yoon return of aircraft carrier signals firm U.S. commitment to defense of S. Korea
-
N. Korea reveals mosaic mural of Kim Jong-un for 1st time
-
S. Korea lost track of 1 missile fired in response to N. Korean IRBM launch: officials
-
N. Korean leader inspects test-firing of long-range strategic cruise missiles: state media
-
Chinese warship activity in S. Korea's jurisdictional waters rises: lawmaker
-
U.S. will hold N. Korea accountable for provocation, including nuclear test: State Dept.