KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DongwonInd 236,500 DN 3,000
DB INSURANCE 54,600 UP 400
GS E&C 21,650 DN 1,300
SLCORP 27,900 DN 500
Yuhan 55,300 UP 400
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,130 DN 100
SKC 92,500 DN 100
KPIC 115,000 DN 4,500
SamsungElec 55,200 DN 600
LS 58,100 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES115500 DN6000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 596,000 DN 14,000
Ottogi 439,500 DN 1,500
GS Retail 23,800 DN 800
GC Corp 113,500 DN 5,000
NHIS 8,850 DN 70
KSOE 74,000 DN 3,300
LG Innotek 280,000 DN 4,000
SamsungElecMech 114,000 DN 3,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,400 DN 2,700
MS IND 15,300 DN 850
OCI 92,100 DN 800
LS ELECTRIC 46,650 DN 1,800
KorZinc 604,000 DN 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,050 DN 250
HyundaiMipoDock 102,500 DN 4,000
MERITZ SECU 3,425 DN 25
S-Oil 82,000 DN 2,900
HtlShilla 73,500 DN 600
Hanmi Science 29,350 DN 450
IS DONGSEO 29,300 DN 1,050
Hyundai M&F INS 30,300 UP 500
KCC 238,500 DN 6,500
SKBP 51,800 DN 1,400
Daesang 20,450 DN 450
SKNetworks 3,805 DN 75
AmoreG 23,750 DN 500
HyundaiMtr 164,500 DN 3,500
KumhoPetrochem 129,500 DN 5,500
Mobis 195,500 0
(MORE)
-
