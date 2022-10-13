KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,600 DN 4,900
HYUNDAI WIA 55,900 DN 2,300
S-1 54,700 DN 1,000
ZINUS 30,550 DN 1,900
Hanchem 165,000 DN 9,000
DWS 43,000 DN 1,950
HMM 18,150 UP 350
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 155,500 DN 7,000
SamsungSecu 31,000 DN 300
KEPCO 17,250 DN 900
GKL 14,900 DN 100
KOLON IND 41,850 DN 1,550
HanmiPharm 227,500 DN 1,500
SD Biosensor 25,150 DN 1,300
Meritz Financial 20,350 DN 500
BNK Financial Group 6,150 DN 20
emart 83,500 DN 3,700
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY340 00 DN300
KOLMAR KOREA 32,350 DN 1,450
CJ CheilJedang 388,500 DN 9,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,250 DN 900
POONGSAN 25,850 DN 950
KBFinancialGroup 44,700 UP 150
SK Innovation 151,500 DN 6,000
Youngone Corp 42,600 UP 400
CSWIND 61,700 DN 400
HYBE 109,500 DN 5,000
F&F 135,000 DN 4,000
Hanssem 38,650 DN 1,400
K Car 12,050 DN 650
SKSQUARE 38,100 DN 50
SK ie technology 48,050 DN 3,050
kakaopay 34,400 DN 1,800
DL E&C 34,050 DN 1,400
HDC-OP 10,150 DN 350
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 312,000 DN 13,000
HANILCMT 10,250 DN 600
SKBS 72,200 DN 700
WooriFinancialGroup 11,350 0
KakaoBank 16,550 DN 1,200
Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'
Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
(LEAD) Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
PPP calls for thorough probe into allegations against ex-FM Chung in N.K. fishermen repatriation
Hanwha Aerospace selected as preferred bidder for S. Korea's space rocket project
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
Opposition leader denounces trilateral naval drills as 'pro-Japanese'
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
Today in Korean history
(URGENT) U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief tells Yoon return of aircraft carrier signals firm U.S. commitment to defense of S. Korea
N. Korea reveals mosaic mural of Kim Jong-un for 1st time
S. Korea lost track of 1 missile fired in response to N. Korean IRBM launch: officials
N. Korean leader inspects test-firing of long-range strategic cruise missiles: state media
Chinese warship activity in S. Korea's jurisdictional waters rises: lawmaker
U.S. will hold N. Korea accountable for provocation, including nuclear test: State Dept.