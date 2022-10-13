KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HYOSUNG TNC 278,500 DN 7,000
LG Energy Solution 477,000 DN 6,000
Doosanfc 24,450 DN 2,100
Doosan Enerbility 12,600 DN 1,000
Daewoong 18,200 DN 850
TaekwangInd 710,000 DN 7,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,590 DN 250
KAL 20,700 DN 1,400
LG Corp. 76,600 DN 1,900
POSCO CHEMICAL 158,500 DN 3,500
Boryung 9,210 DN 410
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,300 DN 1,800
HYUNDAI STEEL 29,950 DN 500
Nongshim 284,000 DN 3,000
SGBC 35,800 DN 1,050
Hyosung 71,900 DN 700
LOTTE 37,400 DN 1,800
GCH Corp 15,150 DN 350
LotteChilsung 140,000 DN 4,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,010 DN 290
POSCO Holdings 237,500 UP 1,000
Meritz Insurance 27,500 DN 850
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 61,400 DN 1,000
ShinhanGroup 34,900 DN 50
HITEJINRO 24,000 DN 1,150
CJ LOGISTICS 77,500 DN 1,100
DOOSAN 75,900 DN 5,000
DL 56,500 DN 2,200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,600 DN 400
KIA CORP. 68,300 UP 100
KG DONGBU STL 7,780 DN 320
LIG Nex1 84,400 DN 9,900
SKTelecom 48,550 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDS 113,000 DN 4,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 40,000 DN 4,400
KUMHOTIRE 3,045 DN 95
Hanon Systems 7,210 DN 160
SK 199,500 DN 2,500
ShinpoongPharm 19,350 DN 450
Handsome 24,800 UP 350
