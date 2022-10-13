KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
ILJIN MATERIALS 54,200 DN 300
COWAY 52,500 DN 1,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 87,400 DN 1,700
IBK 9,970 UP 50
DONGSUH 19,350 DN 200
SamsungEng 23,650 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 107,000 DN 1,000
PanOcean 4,415 DN 60
SAMSUNG CARD 30,150 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 22,800 DN 50
KT 33,900 DN 450
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24900 UP100
LOTTE TOUR 9,550 DN 550
LG Uplus 10,250 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,400 UP 300
KT&G 87,200 UP 200
LG Display 13,500 DN 150
Kangwonland 23,150 DN 700
NAVER 158,500 DN 3,500
Kakao 47,300 DN 2,550
Kogas 32,450 DN 2,100
HANALL BIOPHARMA 12,750 DN 900
SamsungF&MIns 188,000 UP 500
TaihanElecWire 1,320 DN 120
HANATOUR SERVICE 49,550 DN 1,950
COSMAX 42,550 DN 1,000
ORION Holdings 14,250 DN 450
Asiana Airlines 11,600 DN 200
KIWOOM 73,400 DN 1,600
DSME 17,700 DN 1,200
HDSINFRA 4,485 DN 135
DWEC 4,000 DN 175
KEPCO KPS 30,050 DN 1,400
LG H&H 563,000 DN 18,000
LGCHEM 575,000 DN 16,000
KEPCO E&C 48,900 DN 3,100
ILJIN HYSOLUS 28,050 DN 1,350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 44,250 DN 1,250
NCsoft 322,500 DN 14,500
Hansae 14,150 DN 450
Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'
Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
(LEAD) Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
PPP calls for thorough probe into allegations against ex-FM Chung in N.K. fishermen repatriation
Hanwha Aerospace selected as preferred bidder for S. Korea's space rocket project
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
Opposition leader denounces trilateral naval drills as 'pro-Japanese'
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
Today in Korean history
(URGENT) U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief tells Yoon return of aircraft carrier signals firm U.S. commitment to defense of S. Korea
N. Korea reveals mosaic mural of Kim Jong-un for 1st time
S. Korea lost track of 1 missile fired in response to N. Korean IRBM launch: officials
N. Korean leader inspects test-firing of long-range strategic cruise missiles: state media
Chinese warship activity in S. Korea's jurisdictional waters rises: lawmaker
U.S. will hold N. Korea accountable for provocation, including nuclear test: State Dept.