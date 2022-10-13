Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:41 October 13, 2022

HyundaiElev 21,850 DN 950
HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,500 DN 1,200
LGELECTRONICS 78,100 DN 1,700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 27,700 DN 950
HyundaiEng&Const 35,800 DN 1,550
Shinsegae 228,000 UP 3,000
Celltrion 165,000 UP 500
TKG Huchems 19,900 DN 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 143,500 DN 6,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,700 DN 300
KIH 48,150 DN 600
GS 43,650 DN 400
Fila Holdings 29,850 DN 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 162,500 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,500 UP 150
HANWHA LIFE 1,895 DN 65
AMOREPACIFIC 94,900 DN 4,700
FOOSUNG 11,250 DN 750
PIAM 31,750 DN 1,500
HANJINKAL 35,200 DN 550
CHONGKUNDANG 73,000 DN 1,800
DoubleUGames 45,800 DN 700
HL MANDO 41,050 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 807,000 DN 13,000
Doosan Bobcat 28,950 DN 400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,000 DN 250
Netmarble 43,300 DN 1,050
KRAFTON 176,000 DN 4,500
HD HYUNDAI 57,400 DN 600
ORION 97,400 UP 700
HANWHA SYSTEMS 10,250 DN 650
BGF Retail 167,000 DN 4,500
SKCHEM 78,700 DN 1,400
SK hynix 94,900 UP 900
Youngpoong 635,000 DN 17,000
Hanwha 23,250 DN 1,150
DB HiTek 39,100 DN 350
CJ 68,500 DN 900
LX INT 42,050 DN 1,150
DongkukStlMill 11,050 DN 250
(END)

