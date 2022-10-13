KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HyundaiElev 21,850 DN 950
HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,500 DN 1,200
LGELECTRONICS 78,100 DN 1,700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 27,700 DN 950
HyundaiEng&Const 35,800 DN 1,550
Shinsegae 228,000 UP 3,000
Celltrion 165,000 UP 500
TKG Huchems 19,900 DN 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 143,500 DN 6,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,700 DN 300
KIH 48,150 DN 600
GS 43,650 DN 400
Fila Holdings 29,850 DN 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 162,500 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,500 UP 150
HANWHA LIFE 1,895 DN 65
AMOREPACIFIC 94,900 DN 4,700
FOOSUNG 11,250 DN 750
PIAM 31,750 DN 1,500
HANJINKAL 35,200 DN 550
CHONGKUNDANG 73,000 DN 1,800
DoubleUGames 45,800 DN 700
HL MANDO 41,050 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 807,000 DN 13,000
Doosan Bobcat 28,950 DN 400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,000 DN 250
Netmarble 43,300 DN 1,050
KRAFTON 176,000 DN 4,500
HD HYUNDAI 57,400 DN 600
ORION 97,400 UP 700
HANWHA SYSTEMS 10,250 DN 650
BGF Retail 167,000 DN 4,500
SKCHEM 78,700 DN 1,400
SK hynix 94,900 UP 900
Youngpoong 635,000 DN 17,000
Hanwha 23,250 DN 1,150
DB HiTek 39,100 DN 350
CJ 68,500 DN 900
LX INT 42,050 DN 1,150
DongkukStlMill 11,050 DN 250
(END)
Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'
Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
PPP calls for thorough probe into allegations against ex-FM Chung in N.K. fishermen repatriation
Hanwha Aerospace selected as preferred bidder for S. Korea's space rocket project
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
Opposition leader denounces trilateral naval drills as 'pro-Japanese'
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
Today in Korean history
(URGENT) U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief tells Yoon return of aircraft carrier signals firm U.S. commitment to defense of S. Korea
N. Korea reveals mosaic mural of Kim Jong-un for 1st time
N. Korean leader inspects test-firing of long-range strategic cruise missiles: state media
S. Korea lost track of 1 missile fired in response to N. Korean IRBM launch: officials
Chinese warship activity in S. Korea's jurisdictional waters rises: lawmaker
U.S. will hold N. Korea accountable for provocation, including nuclear test: State Dept.