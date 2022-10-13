KC Cottrell to raise 32.8 bln won via stock offering
All News 16:19 October 13, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- KC Cottrell Co. on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 32.8 billion won(US$22.9 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 17 million common shares at a price of 1,930 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
(END)
