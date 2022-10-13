Injured home run king pushes himself into starting lineup in postseason game

The KT Wiz were set to host the Kia Tigers in a wild card game in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, some 35 kilometers south of Seoul, Thursday evening. As the higher-seed at No. 4, the Wiz only need a win or a tie Thursday to advance to the next round. If they lose, the Wiz will have another crack at a win or a tie Friday, back at their home park.

