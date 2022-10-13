Senior S. Korean, Fijian officials discuss defense cooperation
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- Senior defense officials of South Korea and Fiji held talks in Seoul on Thursday to discuss bilateral security cooperation, Seoul's defense ministry said.
The talks between Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul and Fiji's Defense Minister Inia Btikoto Seruiratu came as Seoul is striving to bolster cooperation with Pacific island countries.
Shin expressed expectation that South Korea will deepen ties with Fiji, which serves as this year's chair of the Pacific Islands Forum, an intergovernmental body aimed at enhancing cooperation among island countries in the region.
In turn, Seruiratu voiced hopes that the two countries' defense cooperation will be revitalized on the back of a bilateral defense cooperation arrangement signed in 2017.
Shin also asked for Fiji's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southern city of Busan.
The two countries last held a senior-level defense meeting in 2017.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'
-
Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
-
(LEAD) Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
-
PPP calls for thorough probe into allegations against ex-FM Chung in N.K. fishermen repatriation
-
Hanwha Aerospace selected as preferred bidder for S. Korea's space rocket project
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
Opposition leader denounces trilateral naval drills as 'pro-Japanese'
-
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
-
Today in Korean history
-
(URGENT) U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief tells Yoon return of aircraft carrier signals firm U.S. commitment to defense of S. Korea
-
S. Korea lost track of 1 missile fired in response to N. Korean IRBM launch: officials
-
N. Korean leader inspects test-firing of long-range strategic cruise missiles: state media
-
N. Korea reveals mosaic mural of Kim Jong-un for 1st time
-
Chinese warship activity in S. Korea's jurisdictional waters rises: lawmaker
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects long-range cruise missile launches by 'tactical nuke' units