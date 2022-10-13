Military reports 342 more COVID-19 cases
All News 17:57 October 13, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 342 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 281,906, the defense ministry said.
The new cases comprised 224 from the Army, 37 from the Air Force, 28 from the Navy, 42 from units under the direct control of the ministry and nine from the Marine Corps.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff and the ministry also each reported one additional case.
Currently, 1,233 military personnel are under treatment.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'
-
Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
-
(LEAD) Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
-
PPP calls for thorough probe into allegations against ex-FM Chung in N.K. fishermen repatriation
-
Hanwha Aerospace selected as preferred bidder for S. Korea's space rocket project
Most Saved
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
Opposition leader denounces trilateral naval drills as 'pro-Japanese'
-
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
-
Today in Korean history
-
(URGENT) U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief tells Yoon return of aircraft carrier signals firm U.S. commitment to defense of S. Korea
-
S. Korea lost track of 1 missile fired in response to N. Korean IRBM launch: officials
-
N. Korean leader inspects test-firing of long-range strategic cruise missiles: state media
-
N. Korea reveals mosaic mural of Kim Jong-un for 1st time
-
Chinese warship activity in S. Korea's jurisdictional waters rises: lawmaker
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects long-range cruise missile launches by 'tactical nuke' units