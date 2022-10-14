N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Friday, the South Korean military said.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch. It did not provide other details.
The launch came after the North said Monday it had conducted military drills involving units tasked with operating "tactical nukes" from Sept. 25 to Sunday, during which it staged a series of provocations, including the Oct. 4 launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM).
The drills were organized under "inevitable" circumstances in reference to the deployment of the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to the East Sea for naval drills with South Korea, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'
-
Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
-
(LEAD) Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
-
PPP calls for thorough probe into allegations against ex-FM Chung in N.K. fishermen repatriation
-
Hanwha Aerospace selected as preferred bidder for S. Korea's space rocket project
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
Opposition leader denounces trilateral naval drills as 'pro-Japanese'
-
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
-
Today in Korean history
-
(LEAD) Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
-
S. Korea lost track of 1 missile fired in response to N. Korean IRBM launch: officials
-
N. Korean leader inspects test-firing of long-range strategic cruise missiles: state media
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects long-range cruise missile launches by 'tactical nuke' units
-
Nearly dozen N. Korean military aircraft identified flying near inter-Korean air boundary: JCS
-
U.S. will hold N. Korea accountable for provocation, including nuclear test: State Dept.