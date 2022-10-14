U.S. condemns N. Korean missile launch as threat to peace
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- The United States condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launch on Thursday, calling it a violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions.
The condemnation came after North Korea fired an apparent short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea early Friday (Seoul time).
"The United States condemns the DPRK's ballistic missile launch," a state department spokesperson told Yonhap in an email, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"This launch, along with the others over the last month, are in violation of multiple United Nations Security Council Resolutions unanimously adopted by the council and threaten peace and stability in the region," the spokesperson added.
The latest North Korean missile launch marked the eighth of its kind in less than three weeks.
Pyongyang has fired more than 40 ballistic missiles this year, the largest number of ballistic missile it launched in a single year.
U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a released statement that the latest North Korean missile launch did not pose any "immediate threat" to the U.S. or its allies.
"We will continue consulting closely with our allies and partners to monitor the DPRK's destabilizing ballistic missile launches," said the statement.
The state department spokesperson said the U.S. continues to seek "serious and sustained dialogue" with the North.
"But the DPRK refuses to engage," the official added.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'
-
Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
-
(LEAD) Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
-
PPP calls for thorough probe into allegations against ex-FM Chung in N.K. fishermen repatriation
-
Hanwha Aerospace selected as preferred bidder for S. Korea's space rocket project
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
Opposition leader denounces trilateral naval drills as 'pro-Japanese'
-
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
-
Today in Korean history
-
(LEAD) Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
-
S. Korea lost track of 1 missile fired in response to N. Korean IRBM launch: officials
-
Nearly dozen N. Korean military aircraft identified flying near inter-Korean air boundary: JCS
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects long-range cruise missile launches by 'tactical nuke' units
-
(URGENT) Nearly dozen N. Korean military aircraft identified flying near inter-Korean air boundary: JCS
-
N. Korean leader inspects test-firing of long-range strategic cruise missiles: state media