-- BAI requests investigation into 20 people in slain fisheries official case (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling party's call for nuclear armament shakes denuclearization principles (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea, U.S. agree to 'significant buildup of nuclear umbrella' after N.K. test-fires cruise missiles (Donga Ilbo)

-- State auditor finds Moon gov't covered up case of slain fisheries official (Seoul Shinmun)

-- State auditor calls for prosecution investigation into former spy chief, national security adviser over slain fisheries official case (Segye Times)

-- Two of three anti-N.K. 'pillars' collapse (Chosun Ilbo)

-- BAI requests prosecution investigate former national security adviser, spy chief, defense minister, unification minister over slain fisheries official case (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- BAI calls for probe against 20 former government officials over slain fisheries official case (Hankyoreh)

-- BAI finds Moon gov't reached groundless conclusion that slain fisheries official tried to defect to N.K. (Hankook Ilbo)

-- U.S. consumer prices soar 8.2 percent in Sept. (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Yoon's tax cut bid blocked by big opposition party (Korea Economic Daily)


