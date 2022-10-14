Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:02 October 14, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 14.

Korean-language dailies
-- BAI requests investigation into 20 people in slain fisheries official case (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party's call for nuclear armament shakes denuclearization principles (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea, U.S. agree to 'significant buildup of nuclear umbrella' after N.K. test-fires cruise missiles (Donga Ilbo)
-- State auditor finds Moon gov't covered up case of slain fisheries official (Seoul Shinmun)
-- State auditor calls for prosecution investigation into former spy chief, national security adviser over slain fisheries official case (Segye Times)
-- Two of three anti-N.K. 'pillars' collapse (Chosun Ilbo)
-- BAI requests prosecution investigate former national security adviser, spy chief, defense minister, unification minister over slain fisheries official case (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- BAI calls for probe against 20 former government officials over slain fisheries official case (Hankyoreh)
-- BAI finds Moon gov't reached groundless conclusion that slain fisheries official tried to defect to N.K. (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. consumer prices soar 8.2 percent in Sept. (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon's tax cut bid blocked by big opposition party (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon looks at deterrence options (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- N.K. test-fires nuclear-capable cruise missiles in 'warning to enemies' (Korea Herald)
-- President keeps all options open to counter N.K. threats (Korea Times)
(END)

