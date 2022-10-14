Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 14.
Korean-language dailies
-- BAI requests investigation into 20 people in slain fisheries official case (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party's call for nuclear armament shakes denuclearization principles (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea, U.S. agree to 'significant buildup of nuclear umbrella' after N.K. test-fires cruise missiles (Donga Ilbo)
-- State auditor finds Moon gov't covered up case of slain fisheries official (Seoul Shinmun)
-- State auditor calls for prosecution investigation into former spy chief, national security adviser over slain fisheries official case (Segye Times)
-- Two of three anti-N.K. 'pillars' collapse (Chosun Ilbo)
-- BAI requests prosecution investigate former national security adviser, spy chief, defense minister, unification minister over slain fisheries official case (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- BAI calls for probe against 20 former government officials over slain fisheries official case (Hankyoreh)
-- BAI finds Moon gov't reached groundless conclusion that slain fisheries official tried to defect to N.K. (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. consumer prices soar 8.2 percent in Sept. (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon's tax cut bid blocked by big opposition party (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon looks at deterrence options (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- N.K. test-fires nuclear-capable cruise missiles in 'warning to enemies' (Korea Herald)
-- President keeps all options open to counter N.K. threats (Korea Times)
(END)
-
Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'
-
PPP calls for thorough probe into allegations against ex-FM Chung in N.K. fishermen repatriation
-
Hanwha Aerospace selected as preferred bidder for S. Korea's space rocket project
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
S. Korea seeks to allow public access to N. Korean broadcasts to promote mutual understanding: minister
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
Opposition leader denounces trilateral naval drills as 'pro-Japanese'
-
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
-
Today in Korean history
-
PPP calls for thorough probe into allegations against ex-FM Chung in N.K. fishermen repatriation
-
S. Korea lost track of 1 missile fired in response to N. Korean IRBM launch: officials
-
Nearly dozen N. Korean military aircraft identified flying near inter-Korean air boundary: JCS
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires some 170 artillery shots into 'buffer zone,' violates 2018 inter-Korean accord: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects long-range cruise missile launches by 'tactical nuke' units
-
(URGENT) Nearly dozen N. Korean military aircraft identified flying near inter-Korean air boundary: JCS