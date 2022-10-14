Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea adds 707,000 jobs on-year in September

All News 08:02 October 14, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea added jobs for the 19th straight month in September, data showed Friday, but the growth continued to slow for the fourth month in a row amid concerns over a recession.

The number of employed people stood at 28.38 million last month, up 707,000 from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

The September figure fell below the on-year rise of 807,000 tallied in the previous month.

South Korea's jobless rate, meanwhile, fell 0.3 percentage point on-year to reach 2.4 percent in September, the data showed.

The latest data comes as the South Korean economy faces concerns over stagflation, a mix of slowing growth and high inflation, amid the protracted war between Russia and Ukraine that led to soaring oil and commodity prices.

Jobseekers participate in a session at a job fair in Seoul on Oct. 11, 2022. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#jobless rate-September
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!