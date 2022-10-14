S. Korea slaps its first unilateral sanctions on N. Korea in 5 years over missile launches
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Friday it has put 15 North Korean individuals and 16 institutions on its blacklist in its first unilateral sanctions in nearly five years in an effort to deter Pyongyang's nuclear and missile development programs.
The people on the new list include officials at shipping firms and organizations related to the North's missile program, as well as those involved in the procurement of supplies for weapons of mass destruction.
"We strongly condemn North Korea's latest series of missile provocations of unprecedented frequency and introducing the use of tactical nukes against us," the foreign ministry said.
The new sanctions come as the North has ratcheted up tensions on the peninsula with a barrage of provocative missile launches in recent weeks amid growing concerns it may soon conduct a nuclear test.
