Kia union approves tentative 2022 wage deal amid chip shortage
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- Unionized workers at Kia Corp. have tentatively agreed to a wage deal for 2022 amid the extended chip shortage and COVID-19 pandemic, the company said Friday.
Kia's 30,000-strong union tentatively accepted the company's proposals, including a 98,000 won (US$68) increase in basic monthly pay, three months of performance-based pay, 5.5 million won in cash, 250,000 won in a gift certificate per person and 49 Kia stocks, the company said in a statement.
The company also agreed to make "joint efforts" with the union in transforming its domestic plants into a core production facility for future vehicles, such as purpose-built vehicles.
The tentative deal will be put up for a vote next week, the statement said.
Kia has eight plants in Korea -- two in Gwangmyeong, three in Hwaseong and three in Gwangju -- and seven overseas ones -- three in China and one each in the United States, Slovakia, Mexico and India. Their overall annual capacity is 3.84 million units.
From January to September, Kia's vehicle sales rose 2 percent to 2,171,274 units from 2,128,410 during the same period of last year.
Kia aims to sell 3.15 million vehicles globally this year.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'
-
PPP calls for thorough probe into allegations against ex-FM Chung in N.K. fishermen repatriation
-
Hanwha Aerospace selected as preferred bidder for S. Korea's space rocket project
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
S. Korea seeks to allow public access to N. Korean broadcasts to promote mutual understanding: minister
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
Opposition leader denounces trilateral naval drills as 'pro-Japanese'
-
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
-
Today in Korean history
-
PPP calls for thorough probe into allegations against ex-FM Chung in N.K. fishermen repatriation
-
S. Korea lost track of 1 missile fired in response to N. Korean IRBM launch: officials
-
Nearly dozen N. Korean military aircraft identified flying near inter-Korean air boundary: JCS
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires some 170 artillery shots into 'buffer zone,' violates 2018 inter-Korean accord: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects long-range cruise missile launches by 'tactical nuke' units
-
(URGENT) Nearly dozen N. Korean military aircraft identified flying near inter-Korean air boundary: JCS