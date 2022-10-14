NSC strongly condemns N. Korea's barrage of overnight provocations
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- The presidential National Security Council strongly condemned a barrage of threatening military actions that North Korea carried out overnight, such as artillery firings and a missile launch, warning such provocations will bring consequences.
Between Thursday and Friday, the North flew about 10 military planes close to the border with the South, conducted artillery firings off the east and west coasts and launched a short-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea.
The NSC said President Yoon Suk-yeol was briefed on the latest provocations and its members held an emergency meeting to discuss their response.
The council "took note that North Korea has recently been firing ballistic missiles at various times and places with unprecedented frequency, and reaffirmed that all ballistic missile launches by North Korea constitute clear violations of U.N. Security Council resolutions," it said.
"In particular, the council strongly condemned the fact that North Korea has been raising military tensions through hostile acts, such as firing artillery within the maritime buffer zone in violation of the Sept. 19 military agreement using our regular and legitimate artillery drills as a pretext, threatening flights and the illegal launch of a ballistic missile," it added.
The council stressed that North Korea's provocations will have consequences for sure and agreed to work on them with the United States, Japan and the international community.
It also noted the increased importance of the U.N. Security Council and called on its member states to play a responsible role.
The NSC said it will strengthen the combined defense posture of South Korea and the United States through field training exercises scheduled to begin next week and prepare thoroughly against future North Korean provocations.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'
-
PPP calls for thorough probe into allegations against ex-FM Chung in N.K. fishermen repatriation
-
Hanwha Aerospace selected as preferred bidder for S. Korea's space rocket project
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
(LEAD) S. Korean baseball legend Lee Dae-ho retires after 22 seasons
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
Opposition leader denounces trilateral naval drills as 'pro-Japanese'
-
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
-
Today in Korean history
-
PPP calls for thorough probe into allegations against ex-FM Chung in N.K. fishermen repatriation
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires some 170 artillery shots into 'buffer zone,' violates 2018 inter-Korean accord: S. Korean military
-
Nearly dozen N. Korean military aircraft identified flying near inter-Korean air boundary: JCS
-
S. Korea lost track of 1 missile fired in response to N. Korean IRBM launch: officials
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects long-range cruise missile launches by 'tactical nuke' units
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 1 short-range ballistic missile, about 170 artillery shots: S. Korean military