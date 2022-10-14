Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk donates 5 bln won for education of out-of-school youths
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- Bang Si-hyuk, founder and chairman of Hybe, the entertainment firm behind K-pop supergroup BTS, donated 5 billion won (US$3.5 million) to a local charity, it has said.
The donation will be used to help out-of-school youths and those in residential care facilities get fair educational opportunities without discrimination, the Community Chest of Korea said Thursday.
"I've received a variety of help and support as a music creator and an entrepreneur and learned that the help one receives socially can be great nourishment for growing a human being," Bang said during a ceremony held at a building of the Community Chest of Korea in central Seoul to mark his donation.
"I decided to make this donation with the thought that I want to return part of what I have received to society and, during the process, thought about what kind of help the young people would need to grow to be leading members of society. I hope this donation can help the young people in need achieve their dreams."
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'
-
PPP calls for thorough probe into allegations against ex-FM Chung in N.K. fishermen repatriation
-
Hanwha Aerospace selected as preferred bidder for S. Korea's space rocket project
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
(LEAD) S. Korean baseball legend Lee Dae-ho retires after 22 seasons
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
Opposition leader denounces trilateral naval drills as 'pro-Japanese'
-
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
-
Today in Korean history
-
PPP calls for thorough probe into allegations against ex-FM Chung in N.K. fishermen repatriation
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires some 170 artillery shots into 'buffer zone,' violates 2018 inter-Korean accord: S. Korean military
-
Nearly dozen N. Korean military aircraft identified flying near inter-Korean air boundary: JCS
-
S. Korea lost track of 1 missile fired in response to N. Korean IRBM launch: officials
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects long-range cruise missile launches by 'tactical nuke' units
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 1 short-range ballistic missile, about 170 artillery shots: S. Korean military