S. Korea draws US$20 mln investment from Dutch, German semiconductor firms

All News 09:32 October 14, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has drawn investment of a combined US$20 billion from Dutch and German semiconductor companies, the industry ministry said Friday.

The investment pledges were made as Moon Dong-min, a deputy minister for trade and investment, visited the Netherlands and Germany for trade talks earlier this week, according to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy.

Of the investment cases, Dutch semiconductor equipment supplier ASM decided to invest US$10 million to build a production factory and a research and development center in South Korea.

The South Korean ministry also had consultations with Carl Zeiss of Germany about an investment of a similar scale, it added.

KSB, a Germany-based pumps and valves manufacturer, discussed with South Korea about its investment in expanded facilities and an R&D center in South Korea.

Dutch chip equipment maker ASML reaffirmed its plan to launch a project next month to build a semiconductor cluster in the city of Hwaseong, some 40 kilometers south of Seoul, by earmarking US$240 billion won, according to the ministry.

"The investment is expected to serve as a chance to help us ensure stable semiconductor supply chains and to advance related fields," the ministry said in a release.

While in the Netherlands, Moon also met with senior foreign ministry officials there and discussed how to strengthen bilateral relations in terms of chips and other advanced industry sectors, the ministry said.

During the first six months of this year, South Korea received $11.09 billion in foreign direct investment commitments, according to government data.

This file photo, provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Oct. 13, 2020, shows Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong (2nd from R) looking at extreme ultraviolet (EUV) equipment essential for producing chips with the 7-nanometer process or below during a visit to the headquarters of ASML Holding N.V., the world's leading photolithography equipment maker, in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

