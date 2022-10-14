Stray Kids' new EP sells record 2.18 mln copies in first week
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group Stray Kids' latest EP "Maxident" has sold 2.18 million copies in the first week of its release, its agency said Friday, becoming the fourth most-sold K-pop album of all time in the first week.
The band's seventh EP has sold 2,185,013 copies since it came out a week ago, JYP Entertainment said, quoting data from Hanteo Chart.
"Maxident" not only broke the band's own record for first-day sales but also recorded the fourth-highest first-week sales among all K-pop albums. The group's previous hit EP "Oddinary" sold 850,000 copies in the opening week. The top three positions on the list are dominated by BTS.
With the big sales record, the new EP is expected to chart high on Billboard 200 for next week.
Stray Kids rose to the top of the chart with "Oddinary" in March.
Next month, the eight-piece group will begin a world tour that will take it to big cities around the world such as Jakarta, Bangkok, Singapore, Melbourne, Sydney, Atlanta and Fort Worth.
