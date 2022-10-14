The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 October 14, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.00 3.00
1-M 3.16 3.13
2-M 3.28 3.25
3-M 3.45 3.43
6-M 3.91 3.87
12-M 4.41 4.37
(END)
