Economy feared to slow on weak exports: ministry
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean economy is enjoying a recovery in domestic demand, but external factors are feared to continue to hurt exports, leading to slow economic growth, the finance ministry said Friday.
The outlook came as inflation, global rate hikes and the protracted war between Ukraine and Russia have increased volatility in the global financial market, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said in its monthly economic assessment report, called the Green Book.
"The domestic demand has been improving gradually following the recovery in employment and the face-to-face service industry," the report said, but it pointed out that inflation also continued amid lingering concerns over a slowdown in exports.
In September, South Korea's exports advanced 2.8 percent while suffering a trade deficit for the sixth consecutive month on high global energy prices.
Following the trade deficits, South Korea's current account shortfall came to US$3.05 billion in August, a sharp turnaround from a surplus of a revised $790 million tallied a month earlier.
The government, however, said the current account might improve in September, considering a narrowing trade deficit.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'
-
Hanwha Aerospace selected as preferred bidder for S. Korea's space rocket project
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
(3rd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
(2nd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
Opposition leader denounces trilateral naval drills as 'pro-Japanese'
-
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
-
Today in Korean history
-
(3rd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires some 170 artillery shots into 'buffer zone,' violates 2018 inter-Korean accord: S. Korean military
-
Nearly dozen N. Korean military aircraft identified flying near inter-Korean air boundary: JCS
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 1 short-range ballistic missile, about 170 artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea lost track of 1 missile fired in response to N. Korean IRBM launch: officials
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects long-range cruise missile launches by 'tactical nuke' units