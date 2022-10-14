Go to Contents Go to Navigation

1-yr prison term finalized for Rapper NO:EL for breathalyzer test refusal, police assault

All News 13:45 October 14, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court on Friday finalized a one-year prison term handed down to Rapper NO:EL for refusing a police breathalyzer test and assaulting an officer following a fender bender last year.

The 22-year-old rapper, the son of Rep. Chang Je-won of the ruling People Power Party, already served his term during the investigation and court hearings. He was released last week.

The rapper, whose real name is Chang Yong-jun, was indicted on charges of causing the accident while driving his Mercedes in southern Seoul in September of last year without a license but refused to take a sobriety test and head-butted an officer.

Rapper Chang Yong-jun, better known by his stage name NO:EL, appears at Seocho Police Station in Seoul for questioning, in this Sept. 30, 2021, file photo. (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#top court #rapper
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!