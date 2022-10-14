Human rights watchdog voices opinion against abolishing gender ministry
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- The National Human Rights Commission decided Friday to issue an official position recommending that it is better to restructure the gender ministry into an independent agency dealing exclusively with gender issues, rather than abolishing it.
The commission decided at a board meeting to deliver the position to the National Assembly speaker to call for a review of the government's plan to abolish the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, and have the Ministry of Health and Welfare take over its roles.
The reorganization plan is subject to parliamentary approval.
Abolishing the ministry was one of President Yoon Suk-yeol's campaign pledges.
The human rights watchdog expressed concern that abolishing the ministry could have negative effects on efforts to solve gender equality. It said the government needs to reorganize the ministry into a new one dedicated to enhancing equality of the genders rather than abolishing it.
"If gender equality policies are not carried out at the ministry level, they could go on the back burner or become ineffective due to a lack of expertise," the human rights commission said.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'
-
Hanwha Aerospace selected as preferred bidder for S. Korea's space rocket project
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
(3rd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
(2nd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
-
(3rd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
U.S. imposes sanctions on 5 people, firms for violating UNSC sanctions on N. Korea
-
Chinese account for 62 pct of apartment purchases by foreigners since 2015: gov't
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires some 170 artillery shots into 'buffer zone,' violates 2018 inter-Korean accord: S. Korean military
-
Nearly dozen N. Korean military aircraft identified flying near inter-Korean air boundary: JCS
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 1 short-range ballistic missile, about 170 artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 short-range ballistic missile, about 170 artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) Nearly dozen N. Korean military aircraft identified flying near inter-Korean air boundary: JCS