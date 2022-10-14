S. Korean, U.S., Japanese nuclear envoys condemn N.K.'s artillery firing, missile test
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- Top South Korean, U.S. and Japanese nuclear envoys expressed deep concerns over North Korea's latest barrage of military provocations during their phone talks Friday, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and his American counterpart, Sung Kim, strongly condemned Pyongyang's short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) launch and artillery firings into maritime "buffer zones" earlier in the day.
The North also flew more than 10 warplanes close to the border with the South, prompting the South Korean Air Force to scramble its F-35A stealth fighters and other assets to the scene.
Kim stressed that the artillery shots constitute a "clear" violation of an inter-Korean military accord signed in September 2018 to reduce military tensions.
The South Korean envoy also held separate phone talks with his Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi.
The three officials voiced "deep concerns" over the North's provocations and "strongly" denounced the latest salvo of missiles and artillery shots as a clear violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions, the ministry said.
They also vowed to step up bilateral and trilateral cooperation to respond sternly against the North's nuclear and missile threats, it added.
North Korea has been sharply ratcheting up tensions on the peninsula in recent weeks amid growing concerns it may soon conduct another nuclear test.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'
-
Hanwha Aerospace selected as preferred bidder for S. Korea's space rocket project
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
(3rd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
(2nd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
-
(3rd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
U.S. imposes sanctions on 5 people, firms for violating UNSC sanctions on N. Korea
-
Chinese account for 62 pct of apartment purchases by foreigners since 2015: gov't
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires some 170 artillery shots into 'buffer zone,' violates 2018 inter-Korean accord: S. Korean military
-
Nearly dozen N. Korean military aircraft identified flying near inter-Korean air boundary: JCS
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 1 short-range ballistic missile, about 170 artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 short-range ballistic missile, about 170 artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) Nearly dozen N. Korean military aircraft identified flying near inter-Korean air boundary: JCS