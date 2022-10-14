TIME lists Korean actress Lee You-mi among Next Generation Leaders
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean actress Lee You-mi, who starred in the popular Netflix series "Squid Game" (2021), has been chosen as one of the Next Generation Leaders by U.S. magazine TIME.
"Squid Game made her a star. Now Lee You-mi is forging her own path," TIME commented on her.
In September, the 28-year-old won the 2022 Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for her role in "Squid Game," the streaming giant's most watched non-English series of all time.
She also appeared in Netflix's zombie thriller "All of Us Are Dead" released earlier this year.
