TIME lists Korean actress Lee You-mi among Next Generation Leaders

All News 15:45 October 14, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean actress Lee You-mi, who starred in the popular Netflix series "Squid Game" (2021), has been chosen as one of the Next Generation Leaders by U.S. magazine TIME.

"Squid Game made her a star. Now Lee You-mi is forging her own path," TIME commented on her.

In September, the 28-year-old won the 2022 Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for her role in "Squid Game," the streaming giant's most watched non-English series of all time.

She also appeared in Netflix's zombie thriller "All of Us Are Dead" released earlier this year.

South Korean actress Lee You-mi poses for a photo in a press event in the southern port city of Busan on Oct. 6, 2022. (Yonhap)

